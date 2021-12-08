Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 74,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $449,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.44. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

