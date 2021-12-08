Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $5.41 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

