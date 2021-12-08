Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.07. 144,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.19. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $400.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.