VITE Price Tops $0.0977 on Major Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. VITE has a market capitalization of $48.45 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0977 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059072 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,028,379,410 coins and its circulating supply is 495,808,300 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.