VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Financial Comparison

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Electronics and VIZIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $614.68 million 0.84 $38.57 million $1.68 23.44 VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Electronics and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92

Universal Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.60%. VIZIO has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than VIZIO.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 3.88% 7.76% 4.63% VIZIO N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats VIZIO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services. Its brands include QuickSet Cloud, Nevo, One For All, Ecolink, and RCS Technology. The company was founded on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

