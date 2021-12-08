VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

VZIO opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,374,256 shares of company stock worth $28,592,282 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

