Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €280.00 ($314.61) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €262.00 ($294.38).

Volkswagen stock traded up €14.70 ($16.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €185.00 ($207.87). The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €202.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

