Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($331.46) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €263.43 ($295.99).

ETR VOW3 traded up €14.70 ($16.52) on Wednesday, hitting €185.00 ($207.87). 3,557,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €202.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

