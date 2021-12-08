Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.85

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 88593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Vonage alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -297.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,677,118 shares of company stock valued at $75,453,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vonage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.