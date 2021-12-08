Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.85

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 88593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -297.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.
In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,677,118 shares of company stock valued at $75,453,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vonage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
