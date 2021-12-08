Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 55,771 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $622,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 462,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,673,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average of $179.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

