Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

