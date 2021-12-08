VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $956.13

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 956.13 ($12.68) and traded as low as GBX 950.25 ($12.60). VP shares last traded at GBX 950.25 ($12.60), with a volume of 445 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,050 ($13.92) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.37) price target on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £381.57 million and a P/E ratio of -81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 992.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 956.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. VP’s payout ratio is presently -215.52%.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

