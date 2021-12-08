Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,038,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 368,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $199.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.20. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.59.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

