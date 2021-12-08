Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

NYSE:VMC opened at $199.76 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

