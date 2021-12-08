VUS • TSE Vanguard US Total Market (TSE:VUS) Shares Up 2.1%

VUS • TSE Vanguard US Total Market (TSE:VUS)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$87.73 and last traded at C$87.47. 8,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.70.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VUS • TSE Vanguard US Total Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VUS • TSE Vanguard US Total Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.