W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Raises Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 179.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

WPC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. 646,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,821. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

