W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.03 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 458,576 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.