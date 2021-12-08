W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings per share of $5.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.30 and the lowest is $5.17. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $3.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $19.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

NYSE:GWW opened at $507.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.43. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $510.42. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

