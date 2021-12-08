Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Wabash National worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 746.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 351.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 44.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Wabash National by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 79,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $908.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

