Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

WNC opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $908.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

