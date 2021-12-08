WABnetwork (WAB) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 50.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $85,689.16 and approximately $144.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00222935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

