Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.82 ($182.94).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock traded up €6.25 ($7.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €144.40 ($162.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of €157.26 and a 200-day moving average of €143.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €93.82 ($105.42) and a one year high of €174.75 ($196.35).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.