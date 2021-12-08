Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Cut to €179.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from €187.00 ($210.11) to €179.00 ($201.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($180.90) to €175.00 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research lowered Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$153.10 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $127.55 and a 52-week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.