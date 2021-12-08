Wagerr (WGR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,199.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $2,199.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004431 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00074198 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.70 or 0.00652183 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 226,585,798 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

