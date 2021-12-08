Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.78. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.47, with a volume of 35,915 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WJX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$526.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$401.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 2.6700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

