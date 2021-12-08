Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 573,955 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $79,682,172.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. 11,491,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.32. The company has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

