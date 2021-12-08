Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock worth $660,162,824. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $386.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.