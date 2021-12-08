Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $147.72 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00186294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.00581176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,698,812 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

