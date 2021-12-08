Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

