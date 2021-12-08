Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 4.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.