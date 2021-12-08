Wedbush Weighs in on Rivian’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Rivian in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the electric vehicle automaker will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rivian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Get Rivian alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 116.18 on Wednesday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last ninety days.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.