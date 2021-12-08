Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EastGroup Properties (EGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) recently:

12/7/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

12/1/2021 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

11/30/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

11/25/2021 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

11/23/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

11/22/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

11/8/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $207.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – EastGroup Properties is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $212.33. 265,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.16. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

