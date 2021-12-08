Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS: BTEGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2021 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

12/2/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/19/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$5.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTEGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 276,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,364. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.08.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

