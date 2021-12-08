Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $48.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/26/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. Solid execution of strategies, outstanding membership, gain in market share and elevated consumer spending trends have been contributing to the overall performance. This evident from second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Notably, the company’s current view for the back half sales trend has improved. Focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. However, management had cautioned about margin pressures from inflation as well as freight costs, along with meaningful investments in labor and incremental COVID related safety and sanitation expenses. The company also expects supply chain and sourcing challenges to continue in the near future.”

BJ traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 330,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.