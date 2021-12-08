Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dycom Industries (DY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY):

11/30/2021 – Dycom Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/24/2021 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $86.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.57. 269,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,857. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

