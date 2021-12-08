Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $44.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $44.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

WB stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. Weibo has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 15,860.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 811.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

