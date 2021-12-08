Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $33.48

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $32.53. Weibo shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 14,999 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weibo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Weibo by 24.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

