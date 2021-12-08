Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $33.48

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $32.53. Weibo shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 14,999 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.
The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weibo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Weibo by 24.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
