Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.44.

VRTX traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.61. 1,277,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

