Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $14.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 43.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

