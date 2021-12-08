Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 18,629 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of SMART Global worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.01. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

