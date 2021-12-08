Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 43,276 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of E2open Parent worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after buying an additional 2,234,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 1,979,843 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in E2open Parent by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,334,000 after buying an additional 500,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in E2open Parent by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 1,302,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman acquired 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 20,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

