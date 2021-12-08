Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Cannae worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cannae by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 120,023 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 19.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

