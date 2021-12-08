Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of Encore Wire worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE stock opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

