Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 141,576 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of GrafTech International worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 543.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 688,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 252,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other GrafTech International news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

