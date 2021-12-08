Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 47,443 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.68% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000.

PYZ stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $96.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

