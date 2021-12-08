Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

NYSE MHI opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

