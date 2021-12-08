Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,666 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.44% of Green Brick Partners worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.