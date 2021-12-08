Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,070.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWK opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.