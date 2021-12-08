Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Ranpak worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.2% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

