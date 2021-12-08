Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 58,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RMM stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

